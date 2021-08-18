Gwinnett County's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force helps arrest 2

Two men were arrested in the past week after investigators' work with the task force.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force announced Wednesday that it has helped with the arrests of two men in the past week on child sex crimes.

After receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, a 35-year-old from Norcross was arrested last Friday.

When investigators executed a search warrant, they found images of child sexual abuse in his home. He has been charged with one count of felony possession of child pornography.

The task force also announced the Lakeland Police Department in Florida arrested a 40-year-old man from Lakeland on warrants issued by Gwinnett County on Monday. Investigators monitored a fictional 13-year-old girl's social media account, and the man exchanged several explicit messages with the profile after discussing age.

After sending several explicit messages, the task force said the man offered to help the teen runaway to his home in Florida to have sex and arranged to travel to Gwinnett County from his home in Florida.