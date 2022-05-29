Gwinnett County man shot in driveway during robbery, police say

"This incident does not appear to be random, and robbery is believed to be the motive," police said in a news release.

A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot in his Gwinnett County driveway Friday evening.

According to Gwinnett County Police, they received a 911 call around 8:45 p.m. from a person who heard gunshots along Woodlake Drive and found a man lying in their driveway. Police arrived and found the 64-year-old victim with gunshot wounds, they said.

The investigation determined the victim was hurt in a shooting in his own driveway, just two houses away. He was taken to the hospital with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries.

"This incident does not appear to be random, and robbery is believed to be the motive," police said in a news release.

Officers said the two suspects were last seen getting into a white car.