Gwinnett County man shot in driveway during robbery, police say

A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot in his Gwinnett County driveway Friday evening.
According to Gwinnett County Police, they received a 911 call around 8:45 p.m. from a person who heard gunshots along Woodlake Drive and found a man lying in their driveway. Police arrived and found the 64-year-old victim with gunshot wounds, they said.
The investigation determined the victim was hurt in a shooting in his own driveway, just two houses away. He was taken to the hospital with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries.
"This incident does not appear to be random, and robbery is believed to be the motive," police said in a news release.
Officers said the two suspects were last seen getting into a white car.
Anyone with information to share in this case is asked to contact Gwinnett detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit their website. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.