Police explain what happened during Tuesday's Greyhound bus SWAT standoff

Mental health training played a part in the outcome of the events.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police held a press conference Friday to discuss the methods used during Tuesday's standoff involving a Greyhound Bus in Norcross.

"We spent a lot of time talking with the suspect's family. To reassure them that our goal was to get their loved one out of the bus safely. We were also able to speak with them about the suspect's history and anything that may help the negotiators make him feel safe. To calm him down and again get him off the bus safely." Corporal Tracey Reese told reporters.

Reese was part of the team of the law enforcement team that was dispatched to the scene.

According to police, a man pulled out a gun and began waving it around. At one point that gun was pointed at the bus driver who got off the bus and called 911.

The incident caused traffic on Interstate 85 to be stalled for hours as officers helped the 38 passengers who were on the bus and the SWAT team negotiated with the suspect to safely leave as well.

Reese admitted knowing that the situation involved a mental health crisis helped inform her and other law enforcement officers about the best method to address the situation.

She's a part of the behavioral health unit, which was founded in July of 2020. Currently, the unit is made up of Reese and the licensed professional who works with her.

She told reporters the goal is to expand those resources so there are more teams in place to help with similar situations.