Gwinnett County man convicted of rape, kidnapping after 2019 assault

The man drove away from police after the initial incident and was arrested later in the midwest.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County man has been convicted of rape and kidnapping.

The district attorney announced the jury's verdict Friday.

A jury found him guilty in a November 2019 case. Prosecutors said he entered a victim's home in Gwinnett County and demanded they come to one of the bedrooms. The two were in a relationship three years prior to the incident, the district attorney's office said.

When the victim refused to comply, the man grabbed her by the throat and pulled her into a room, closing and locking the door behind them, the court said. He then pinned the victim down.

After the assault, the victim went to seek medical attention and a sexual assault exam showed that she had been hurt during their altercation, prosecutors said.

Duluth Police Department officers tried to detain the man after the reported assault but he ran off. Authorities learned he drove to Springfield, Illinois where he was pulled over a month later, and again, ran from police before being arrested, they said.