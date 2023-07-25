Case closed against Gwinnett County sheriff, GBI says

The case dates back to 2020.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has announced it is closing its case on Gwinnett County Sheriff Keybo Taylor, after almost three years.

Back in September of 2020, the GBI was requested to investigate a possible extortion attempt involving Taylor by the Office of the Attorney General.

On Tuesday, July 25, the GBI followed up on the investigation, noting that Taylor had been exonerated on all charges.

"Sheriff Taylor remains resolute in his commitment to upholding transparency, not only for himself but also for the entire Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office," a statement from the sheriff's office read.

