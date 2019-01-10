ATLANTA — A former Gwinnett County sheriff's deputy has been arraigned on federal charges that he used his position to steal cocaine and methamphetamine before the drugs could be secured in evidence.

Antione Riggins is also accused of making a series of false statements to cover up his drug theft, according to court documents.

“Riggins’ alleged theft of previously seized drugs is shocking,” said U.S. Attorney Byung J. Pak. “He also allegedly fabricated documents and made false statements to prevent the arrest and prosecution of the drug trafficking suspects from whom the drugs were seized, in an apparent effort to cover his tracks. Riggins’s alleged actions betray the community he was sworn to protect.”

According to Pak, Riggins was a federally-deputized task force officer with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), while also employed as a deputy sheriff with the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office.

Riggins’s duties during this time included investigating drug trafficking cases with HSI agents and other law enforcement officers. Riggins was also responsible for assisting Gwinnett County authorities in prosecuting local drug cases investigated by HSI.

In this role, Pak says Riggins was entrusted with transporting seized drugs from HSI crime scenes to the Gwinnett County evidence vault and obtaining arrest warrants for drug traffickers.

According to court documents, on Feb. 23, 2017, an HSI investigation resulted in the seizure of three kilograms of cocaine following a high-speed car chase and crash on I-285.

HSI identified the suspected owner of the cocaine, even though he fled from the crash and was not apprehended. HSI agents tasked Riggins with transporting the cocaine to the Gwinnett County evidence vault.

The next day, Riggins allegedly checked only one kilogram of cocaine into evidence, not three, and he failed to secure a warrant for the arrest of the cocaine trafficker.

On July 14, 2017, an HSI investigation resulted in the seizure of approximately six kilograms of methamphetamine from an Atlanta hotel room. An HSI agent again tasked Riggins with transporting the methamphetamine to the Gwinnett County evidence vault; however, none of the methamphetamine was subsequently checked into evidence.

Riggins also allegedly made false documents and statements in relation to the cocaine theft, for the purpose of covering up his theft of those drugs.

Riggins’s role at HSI ended in early 2018, and his employment with the GCSO ended after these alleged actions came to the attention of law enforcement.

Special Agent in Charge Chris Hacker of the FBI Atlanta field office said the allegations are disturbing because they are against a law enforcement officer.

“The alleged actions of this individual undermine and insult the integrity of every law enforcement officer who takes an oath to serve and protect the people in their communities,” Hacker said.

Riggins's former boss and the current sheriff of Gwinnett County, Butch Conway, also weighed in on the arraignment of a former employee.

"It’s always disappointing to hear serious allegations against someone entrusted with a badge. There is no room in our profession for anyone who violates public trust by willfully engaging in criminal behavior,” Conway said. “We want justice to prevail and anyone involved in such egregious behavior to be held fully accountable.”

Riggins had worked with the sheriff's office since 2004 and, according to a sheriff's office spokesperson, had no disciplinary history during that 13 year period.

