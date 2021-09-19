Family and friends mourn outside Gwinnett County hookah lounge in wake of triple shooting

Gwinnett County Police are still searching for answers in the overnight shooting.

ATLANTA — Police are still trying to put the pieces together following a weekend shooting in Gwinnett County. Officials say two people were injured and a man was found dead early Sunday.

Family and friends gathered outside of Eleven Hookah Lounge off Britt Road in Norcross after Gwinnett County Police confirmed that their loved one had been shot and killed in front of the club.

The mother of the victim told 11Alive that her two sons and a friend had gone to the hookah lounge earlier that evening. The woman said her 19-year-old was shot in the arm and her son's friend was also injured. She told 11 Alive that her 22-year-old son wouldn't be coming home.

Police say it all happened before 3 a.m. on Sunday. An off duty-officer working security in the area at a karaoke restaurant heard the shots and rushed to help.

“Upon his arrival he found a man deceased right outside Eleven Lounge," said Officer Hideshi Valle.

At one point during the morning, the 19-year-old victim who had been hospitalized returned to the scene to join his family. Friends also arrived at the scene to gather and mourn.

At this time, police don't know if there was more than one shooter, but tell 11Alive that they did find multiple casings on the scene.