Arrest made in shooting of off-duty Gwinnett DA's Office investigator

Charges for the 27-year-old include aggravated assault.

Example video title will go here for this video

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man accused of shooting an off-duty investigator employed by the Gwinnett County District Attorney's Office has been arrested, Gwinnett Police announced Monday morning.

Charges for the 27-year-old include aggravated assault in the incident, which occurred Friday night.

"Detectives have worked tirelessly over the weekend on this case," GCPD said on Twitter.

The shooting was reported in the Dacula area around Jim Moore Road and Auburn Road as the investigator was driving. He was shot in the leg, police said, and taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The police department said an off-duty DA investigator was driving in his unmarked patrol car -- when he was approached by the driver of a silver SUV and the driver began shooting at him.

Gwinnett Police added the investigator then pulled into a Shell gas station and went over the radio to say he had been shot.

Photos | Off-duty Gwinnett DA investigator shot in Dacula 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

Police said they were looking for the driver of a silver SUV with rear passenger side damage. The police department said at the time it was unclear if the suspect was in the SUV by himself.

As of Monday morning, no other suspects or arrests were announced in the case. The wounded investigator has not been identified.

A possible motive for the shooting was not known.