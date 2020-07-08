Gwinnett Police: Victim dead, suspect still at-large after shooting in busy local business

It happened at McGinnis Ferry Road and Satellite Boulevard.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett Police say a victim has died in a shooting that police now believe was isolated - and targeted - inside a busy local business.

"Upon the arrival of police, one gunshot victim was located," police later said in a written statement. "Although the business was occupied by multiple employees at the time of the shooting."

In a media briefing after 5 p.m., police confirmed the victim had died. However, they would not confirm any details about the person or their name until their family can be notified. In addition to the shooting victim, one other person was injured while trying to escape; however, police stressed this person was not shot.

According to police, the person - possibly a man - entered one of the businesses near the area and shot one person and left on foot.

Police said the suspect is about 6 feet tall with a thin build and believed to be a man, though the person's race is unknown. They said the man was wearing loose, flowing white clothes - possibly a dress - that came all the way down the his leg, with a white mask and head covering.

A tweet by the department originally described the situation as a "major incident" that had occurred at McGinnis Ferry Road and Satellite Boulevard before later clarifying that it appeared to be centered around a business.

Police are still actively looking for the suspect connected to the shooting.

Officials are asking the public to "avoid the area until further notice."

Multiple responses to the tweet from people in the area said they saw dozens of police cars driving in the area. A photo from a Georgia Department of Transportation traffic camera showed police in the intersection. Aerials from 11Alive SkyTracker also showed people being escorted by police, and dozens of law enforcement vehicles lining the street.

Lizbeth Moreno was headed toward the Walmart on Lawrenceville Suwanee Road when she noticed a building police presence.

"It just started off being, like, one cop here and there and then once you get toward McGinnis Ferry and Satellite Boulevard, that's where all - everybody - was at," Moreno said.

Moreno said there were about 20 to 30 police vehicles at the scene - many of them belonging to Gwinnett Police, though she said there were also Georgia State Patrol cruisers.

"It was just kind of a shock to see so many officers, you know, I'd never seen where there's so many cars in one place - it was so many of them," Moreno said.

She said the officers themselves were out already and in the vicinity of the shooting scene.

"They were standing there with - some had their guns drawn on the side," she said. "Others, they were just standing, looking around."

Above, she said two helicopters were also circling. Moreno said she was even more concerned when she first heard of a possible active shooter - in no small part due to the fact her mother lives in the area.

"With all these people out here," she said. "You know, there is so much traffic right now, we don't know what is going to happen right now. I hope they find him soon."

A representative from the Gwinnett County School District told 11Alive a school in the area - Burnette Elementary - was on soft lockdown due to the police activity, but that the situation does not involve the school.

Anyone who may have seen the suspect or witnessed the incident is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 (TIPS). Tipsters can also call Gwinnett Detectives directly at 770-513-5300.

