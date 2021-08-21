Hours-long SWAT standoff underway in Gwinnett County after police attempt to serve arson warrants

This is what we know.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are on the scene of a SWAT standoff in a Gwinnett County neighborhood after they tried to serve a man multiple arson warrants Saturday.

Gwinnett Police said the man is refusing to come out of his home in a neighborhood near Chartley Drive and Abbey Lane -- a few blocks away from JB Williams Park.

Authorities said they've been on the scene since 3 a.m. and the streets are blocked off as they continue to negotiate with the man to come outside.

Luckily, no one has been hurt or shot. They are still allowing people who live in the area to go to their homes.