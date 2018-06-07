GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County father now faces felony murder charges in his infant daughter's death.

Twenty-two-year-old Hiker Rios faced a Gwinnett County Magistrate Judge early Saturday morning, and through an interpreter, learned that he officially faces felony murder charges in addition to the earlier charges of cruelty to children in connection with his 2-month-old daughter's death.

According to Gwinnett County Police, officers responded July 2 to Kaiser Emergency Care off Steve Reynolds Boulevard after getting reports of a baby who wasn’t breathing.

First responders took the baby, 2-month old Mayalen Rios, to Children's HealthScottish Rite Hospital for treatment, but at the time investigators did not suspect any foul play.

Later the same day, however, medical staff at Scottish Rite contacted Gwinnett County Police and told investigators they believed the infant's injuries were not accidental.

Detectives took over the investigation, and the following day, police arrested the 2-month-old's father, Hiker Rios. Medical staff told detectives they believe the victim had injuries consistent with shaken-baby syndrome.

Authorities charged him with first-degree cruelty to children.

Rios' charges were upgraded, however, after his infant daughter was pronounced dead July 4. An autopsy performed July 6 confirmed the victim's death was a homicide and detectives took out a warrant against Rios for felony murder.

He remains in custody at the Gwinnett County Detention Center.

