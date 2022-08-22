Man killed by brother after dispute leads to shooting at Gwinnett home, police say

Gwinnett Police found 44-year-old Michael Robinson dead in his home with multiple gunshot wounds.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett Police are investigating after a dispute between brothers turned into a deadly shooting at a home Monday afternoon.

Authorities said it happened shortly after 1 p.m. at a home on Deep Springs Drive, between Santee Street and Sandy Stream Drive.

A man called 911 to report he had just shot his brother, 44-year-old Michael Robinson, according to the police department.

When officers arrived, the victim's 47-year-old brother surrendered to officers without incident. Gwinnett Police found the victim dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Gwinnett Police said the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute. Detectives are investigating all motives, the police department said.

"There is no threat to the local community or outstanding suspects," Gwinnett Police said.

