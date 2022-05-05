2 dead, 1 detained near Lawrenceville shooting, police say

Here's what we know

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Gwinnett County homicide detectives are investigating after two people were found dead near a Lawrenceville subdivision Thursday night. Police said one person is being detained as they investigate.

Police were called to a homicide on Harbor Bay Drive near Fort Martin Way before 7:45 p.m, not far from Tribble Mill Park.

11Alive sent a crew to the area where Chandler Road was blocked off by police tape. Several Gwinnett County patrol vehicles were parked along the street around 9:20 p.m.

Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle with Gwinnett County Police Department said officers with the department's Bay Creek precinct were called to an aggravated domestic incident around 6:10 p.m. The caller said an individual had been shot, according to Winderweedle.

Officers said they found a woman shot to death inside a home. As they investigated, detectives also found a man dead just up the street outside of a vehicle.

Winderweedle said the caller also provided suspect information. Police have detained a third individual that matches the suspect's description.

Investigators have deemed it a domestic incident that stemmed from an argument, adding there was some sort of relationship between the three people.