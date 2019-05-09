GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police have released video of two new suspects in the shooting death of a man whose body was found in a Gwinnett County hotel room.

The Gwinnett County Police Department released the video on Thursday in hopes of identifying two men who may have been participants in the death of Ivan Pastor-Vital. Pastor-Vital's body was discovered in a room at the InTown Suites on Steve Reynolds Boulevard around 9:15 p.m. on Aug. 29.

The new video from the hotel shows the two men, one described as a Hispanic male who is about 6 feet tall and between 250 and 300 pounds and another Hispanic male who is between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 9 inches tall. The second suspect also had what police described as "full sleeve tattoos" on both arms.

The two men are just the latest suspects police are looking for in Pastor-Vital's death. Police originally asked the public to help them identify a man and woman who rushed from the room with two small children the night of the shooting.

The two have since been identified as 24-year-old Geraldy Gomez and 26-year-old Jonathan Gonzalez. Their whereabouts and the location of the children they took with them are still unknown.

Police said Gomez has one active warrant for possession of a Schedule I controlled substance. Gonzalez also had a prior misdemeanor warrant for a probation violation tied to a traffic offense.

Police are asking anyone with information about any of these suspects to call Gwinnett Police detectives at 770-513-5300 or, to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward, call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 (TIPS).

