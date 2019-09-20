GWINNETT, Ga. — Police have made multiple arrests in connection with a Gwinnett extended-stay hotel homicide that ended with a man and woman on the run - and later two more men being sought for the crime.

On Sept. 14, police booked 24-year-old Geraldy Gomez and 26-year-old Jonathan Gonzalez into the Gwinnett County jail after they were seen rushing from a room at the InTown Suites on Steve Reynolds Boulevard where a man was found shot to death. In the video, they were rushing out of the room with their belongings and two children.

Gomez was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance. Jonathan is facing two counts of using a communication facility in committing or facilitating the commission of an act which constitutes a felony.

RELATED: New suspects wanted in connection with deadly Gwinnett hotel shooting

Since then, police have also identified two people wanted in connection with the murder itself - and have already arrested one. Gwinnett Police said 29-year-old Rodrigo Pinon-Lopez was placed under arrest by the homicide unit on Thursday on charges of felony murder and armed robbery.

But another person, 24-year-old Julio Cesar Perez-Duran, is still on the run for the same charges. Police believe the murder was drug-related.

The arrests and the search for one remaining suspect all stem from the shooting death of 31-year-old Ivan Pastor-Vital who was found in a third-floor room in the late evening hours of Aug. 30. Upon finding the man's body, witnesses and surveillance video led police on the search for a man and woman with two small children - later identified as Gomez and Gonzalez - who had been seen running down Club Drive toward Pleasant Hill Road.

RELATED: 2 adults, children seen leaving Gwinnett hotel room where man was found dead

Further investigation turned up more surveillance video that led police to ask for help finding two men - Perez-Duran and Pinon-Lopez.

With the rest in custody, police are hoping anyone with information about the crime - and the location of Perez-Duran, will call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

MORE HEADLINES

Fayetteville's Kelley O'Hara wins over the internet with US flag rescue, post-game kiss, locker room celebration

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Marietta couple shares warning on toxic algae after dog dies less than an hour after visit to Lake Allatoona

'Love you mommy' were the last words she said to her mother

District attorneys from across metro Atlanta say they won't prosecute women for abortions