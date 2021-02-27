70-year-old charged with murder after man found dead in parking lot

Stanley Elliot, of Lawrenceville, was arrested at his home on Friday in connection to the murder.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A 70-year-old man is facing multiple charges including murder after another man was found shot on Riverside Parkway.

Authorities said they originally received reports of a man lying in a parking lot and when they arrived he was lying dead in a parking lot outside of his car. Gwinnett Police identified the victim as 44-year-old Anthony Collins.

Authorities were able to get surveillance video of a person of interest seen in the area during the murder. No word on if the suspect in the video is Elliot.

However, Elliot is being charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during a felony.