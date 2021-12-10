Gwinnett missing man found shot, killed in Paulding County

The Paulding County Sheriff said Ronald Leonard Williams was killed by a man who knew him.

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A man has been arrested in connection to the killing of a missing Gwinnett County man, according to the Paulding County Sheriff's Office.

On Tuesday, the sheriff's office met with Gwinnett County Police regarding missing 54-year-old Ronald Leonard Williams. His family reported him missing in Gwinnett County on Sunday, Nov. 28.

While investigating, Gwinnett detectives learned Williams' phone and car were last known to be in Paulding County. Last Friday on Dec. 3, detectives found Williams' car at an apartment complex in Smyrna. Once they looked inside his car, they found an assault had occurred, the sheriff's office said.

Detectives from multiple agencies including the Paulding County Sheriff's Office, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Gwinnett County Police and Cobb County Police began investigating further. On Tuesday, detectives searched the last known location for Williams' cell phone.

After investigating, a search warrant was secured for a man who knew Williams, though the sheriff's office did not say how the two knew each other.

The 44-year-old man told investigators that he had shot and killed Williams, and showed investigators with the GBI where he had taken the body in a rural area in northern Paulding County. Williams' body was then found and taken to the county's coroner.

According to the sheriff's office, the man was arrested without incident. He is being held at Paulding County Jail with no bond. He faces five felony charges including malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, concealing the death of another and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.