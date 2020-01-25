NORCROSS, Ga. — A Gwinnett County police officer and an investigator from the Gwinnett County District Attorney's office were both treated for injuries early Saturday morning after being struck by a vehicle early Saturday in Norcross.

According to Gwinnett Police Cpl. Joseph Brewer, it happened at about 2:30 a.m., outside the Chiquititas Lounge in the 4600 block of Jimmy Carter Boulevard.

Brewer said the two were trying to stop a man from driving because they believed the driver was intoxicated.

The suspect was driving a van at the time, Brewer said. He backed up his van, knocking a Gwinnett Police lieutenant to the ground, then, pulled forward, running over the officer on the ground.

According to Brewer, the van was found by officers in a nearby residential area. The suspect ran off on foot, he said, so police established a perimeter and brought in K9 officers to assist with the search.

The suspect was found a short time later and taken into custody, Brewer said.

The officers were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect was also taken to the hospital for treatment, Brewer said.

Possible charges for the suspect, who investigators said was being uncooperative, include felony obstruction, aggravated assault, and fleeing-and-eluding.

