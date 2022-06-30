Gwinnett Police make 2 arrests, remove 4 dogs following 'appalling conditions' amid shooting investigation at Grayson home

Authorities said they wrote roughly 70 citations for the home and are still investigating Sunday's shooting.

GRAYSON, Ga. — Gwinnett police have removed four dogs, arrested two people and issued around 70 citations to a home on Tullifenney Court -- and they say they're not done yet.

On Wednesday, officers with Gwinnett County Police Department served a search warrant at a home that was the center of a shooting call over the weekend.

It was the second time law enforcement was called to the home this week. Police responded to a shooting Sunday afternoon where two men were hurt and driven to the hospital by a personal vehicle.

Police returned to the home Wednesday and arrested a 19-year-old and 21-year-old on a "maintaining a disorderly house" charge.

Gwinnett Police said since January 2021; officers have been called to the home around 65 times for issues ranging from domestic disputes to shootings.

Investigators said of the roughly 70 citations issued, 52 of them were related to animal neglect. Police said the citations depicted "the appalling living conditions of the home that included blood, feces, urine and drug-related objects spread throughout." Officers also cited the property owner based in Alpharetta.

Investigators said though they've made arrests and issued citations, they are still investigating Sunday's shooting. Evidence shows the gunfire stemmed from an argument between two groups of five or more people in front of the home, according to police. During the fight, several individuals from both groups fired shots resulting in two victims and damage to neighbors' homes.