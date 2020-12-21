Gwinnett Police find home covered in feces with 30 live dogs, 2 dead, and child inside

The homeowner, Carlos Sepulveda, was arrested on multiple charges related to the incident.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — One man is behind bars after police made a gruesome discovery inside a Lawrenceville home last week.

On Dec. 18, Gwinnett County Animal Control requested the police department to assist them after discovering a house that was covered in animal feces and had over 30 dogs inside.

They originally responded to the house on Fountain Glen Drive in reference to several dogs that had escaped and were roaming the neighborhood, police said.

The animal control officer noticed a room inside the home filled with feces with a young child inside, they said.

Members of the Gwinnett County Police Department’s Special Victims Unit responded and obtained a search warrant. They removed 30 live dogs, a cat, and two dead dogs from the home.

The homeowner, Carlos Sepulveda, was arrested for multiple counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, cruelty to animals, and maintaining a disorderly house.

Police did not say what the relationship is with the child inside the home.

The Special Victims Unit is continuing to investigate. They said there may be more arrests related to people living inside.