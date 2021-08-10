Gwinnett Police say officers returned fire at suspect outside Buford bar

Police did find a victim with a gunshot wound to the leg, who was the original reason officers were called to the scene.

BUFORD, Ga. — Gwinnett Police said early Friday that officers returned fire at a suspect outside a Buford bar, but that no one was hit.

"Upon responding, Gwinnet Police were alerted by shots and returned fire. No known injuries to Gwinnett Police Officers or suspects at this time," a police statement said. "The investigation is being handled by GCPD Homicide."

There is no suspect in custody at this time, according to police. It happened outside Parma Tavern on Buford Dr. around 1:30 a.m.

11Alive's Maura Sirianni is at the scene. She reports one Gwinnett County Police Department cruiser was towed from the scene with a windshield shattered by bullet holes. A second vehicle was also towed from the scene but it's unclear if it was damaged.

HAPPENING NOW— @GwinnettPd are investigating after a person was shot in the leg at Parma Tavern along Buford Dr.



Officers responded and returned gunfire with a suspect in the parking lot. No one was hit and the suspect took off. Investigation ongoing @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/IiLdzUq9Iz — Maura Sirianni 11Alive (@MauraSirianni) October 8, 2021