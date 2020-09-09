Active search for suspect after homicide off Stone Mountain Highway near Lilburn

Here's what we know.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police are actively searching for a suspect after a homicide near Lilburn on Wednesday. Police said a male victim is dead.

Police are still working to gather information, but said that the homicide happened at 4350 Stone Mountain Hwy. in Lilburn. Search results show the address is listed as a motel.

According to police, the department's crime scene unit has been brought to the scene and K-9 units are actively searching for a suspect.

At this time, the events that led up to the shooting is unknown, as is a motive and a possible suspect.

No other information was available from police.

