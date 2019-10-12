SUWANEE, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department is actively investigating a homicide, they said on Tuesday afternoon.

The body of a "young adult male" was found inside a residence on Taylor Road in unincorporated Suwanee, police said.

Police say there was an altercation that occurred inside the home where a house party was taking place.

They said there is a history of incidents at the house, but would not elaborate further.

No information has been released about the victim.

Return to 11Alive.com for updates on this developing story.

MORE HEADLINES:

Gang members sentenced in 'the most horrific death' in recent county history

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Warrant: Child soiled pants, teacher made him sit in it for two hours to 'prove a point'