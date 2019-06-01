DULUTH, Ga. — Gwinnett Police said they are looking for a man who was kidnapped by a pair of men in Duluth early Sunday morning.

Investigators said it happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot of Luxor Restaurant, in the 2400 block of Pleasant Hill Road.

Two black males with handguns forced 21-year-old Neil Frasdilla to drive them away in Frasdilla's white Acura TSX at gunpoint.

A witness says the Acura was last seen driving toward Pleasant Hill Road from the parking lot.

The armed men arrived in a dark-colored, four-door passenger car. One of the armed men was described as wearing a black, red and white striped shirt.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Gwinnett County Police detectives at 770-513-5300.

Anonymous tipsters may call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.crimestoppersatlanta.org. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case.