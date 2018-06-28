GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. -- Gwinnett County police need help finding a man accused of following a person inside of a bank and stealing $8,000 from the victim.

Investigators have released a photo of the person they are looking for in connection with the crime. Authorities said that on June 2, the victim withdrew the money from the bank and then went to a department store.

Detectives said when the victim returned to his vehicle about 30 minutes later, he found his window smashed and his cash stolen.

The man in the newly released photo is accused of following the victim in and out of the bank, getting into a red Dodge Charger and following the victim to the department store.

Authorities said the suspect parked next to the victim, smashed the passenger window and stole the money along with personal documents.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, contact the Gwinnett County Police Department's detectives at 770-513-5300.

To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit their online website. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

© 2018 WXIA