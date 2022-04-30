Gwinnett Police officer fires shot responding to domestic dispute with armed suspect, authorities say

This is what we know.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is stepping in after a Gwinnett County Police officer fired at an armed individual Saturday night.

Officer Hideshi Valle with Gwinnett County Police said officers were called to a domestic dispute at a home by Oak Hampton Way around 7:30 p.m. Valle said when officers arrived, an adult was armed with a knife.

"During the incident, a GCPD officer fired a shot," she said. "It is not believed that there was any officers seriously injured at this time."

She did not say if the suspect was hurt or offered details on the extent of their injuries.

Valle said the suspect's mother was at the home during the shooting. The gunfire is believed to have happened inside the home, the agency said, adding the domestic dispute they were called to was between the suspect and their mother.

According to authorities, GCPD has been called to the home before.

"We do have a history with the home," Valle said.

Gwinnett Police said GBI took over the incident shortly after the shooting and were still collecting evidence around 11 p.m.

"Currently the community should not be afraid for their safety," Valle said.