Gwinnett Police searching for SUV in deadly hit-and-run

Nguyen Phooc Nguyen died in front of his home, police said.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police are working to track down a driver accused of hitting and killing a 77-year-old man.

Nguyen Phooc Nguyen was going to collect the mail outside of his home by Ingram Road and Clara Mae Walk around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday when a driver struck him, police said.

Authorities said a white SUV hit the elderly man and kept driving. Nguyen died from his crash injuries.

Police provided two surveillance images of the suspect vehicle, pictured below.