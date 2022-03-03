Gwinnett Police searching for SUV in deadly hit-and-run

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police are working to track down a driver accused of hitting and killing a 77-year-old man.
Nguyen Phooc Nguyen was going to collect the mail outside of his home by Ingram Road and Clara Mae Walk around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday when a driver struck him, police said.
Authorities said a white SUV hit the elderly man and kept driving. Nguyen died from his crash injuries.
Police provided two surveillance images of the suspect vehicle, pictured below.
GCPD is now encouraging witnesses to call the agency with any information at (678) 442-5653. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.