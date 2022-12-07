Arrest made in connection to Gwinnett QuikTrip carjacking murder

Bradley Coleman, 29, was previously identified as the victim in the July 10 killing in Peachtree Corners.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police on Thursday announced an arrest in the carjacking murder of a man at a QuikTrip earlier this month.

Bradley Coleman, 29, was previously identified as the victim in the July 10 killing in Peachtree Corners. Just last week friends and loved ones held a vigil for him, remembering him as a loving father, son, business owner, coach and friend.

Now, police say 20-year-old David Jarrad Booker of Stone Mountain is in custody in connection to Coleman's death.

Authorities confirmed that Booker was the alleged shooter during the crime. His jail record indicates his charges include felony murder and aggravated assault.

"Gwinnett Police Homicide detectives have been working on this case around the clock since the incident took place," they said in a statement.

The department said they had assistance from the Atlanta Police Department and the City of Peachtree Corners. Detectives from Gwinnett Homicide collaborated with the Gwinnett Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit to locate and arrest Booker, they added.

In the incident, police said one suspect got in on the driver's side of Coleman's car, attempting to steal it as Coleman pumped air into his tires.

Coleman then got in on the passenger's side, and officers said the two began to fight. A second suspect from the carjacker's car also joined the fight.

Coleman was later found dead near his car.

Jarrett Bailey, a witness who works at the business next to QuikTrip, told 11Alive's Dawn White, "We all heard a gunshot, and immediately we kind of looked at each other. Kind of like? Is that what we thought we heard?"

The three suspects fled in a dark four-door sedan, police said.

Penny Poole, whose son knew Coleman from childhood and played sports with him, told 11Alive last week at the vigil he "always stood out as a young man."

"Quiet man, a purposeful young man and loved by all," Poole said. "That is not just a casual statement. That is truth beyond measure.”

John Lewis, his youth football coach, described him as a loving father and mentor to other young athletes.