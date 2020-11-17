Sketch of 'violent rape suspect' in Gwinnett released

On Sept. 20, police say a woman was walking on Pleasant Hill Road when she was grabbed from behind and attacked by the unknown male suspect.

DULUTH, Ga. — Police in Gwinnett County have released a sketch of a man they believe violently raped a woman last month in Duluth.

On Sept. 20, police say a woman was walking on Pleasant Hill Road when she was grabbed from behind and attacked by the unknown male suspect.

They said she was dragged into the woods along the 2500 block of Pleasant Hill Road and sexually assaulted. She suffered serious injuries in the assault.

The suspect is described as a Black man in his 20s or 30s with dreadlocks. At the time of the incident, he was wearing khaki pants, a white striped shirt, and he had a backpack.

"A sketch artist was able to work with the victim to create a photograph of the suspect," Cpt. Collin Fynn said in a news release. "Detectives are asking for the public’s help in either identifying the male or providing information on the case."