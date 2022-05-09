Police: Gwinnett school bus shot at

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, it happened near Settles Bridge Park.

SUWANEE, Ga. — A school bus was shot at as it was driving through a Suwanee neighborhood Monday morning, police said.

There are no injuries reported and police are currently investigating the scene. It is unclear how many, if any, students were on board.

11Alive has reached out to Gwinnett County Public Schools for a statement and to determine if it was one of their buses.