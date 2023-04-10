Gwinnett Sheriff warns of 2 rising scams

The sheriff's office said concerned residents started to show up at the jail after learning it was a scam.

ATLANTA — The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about two scams they are seeing on the rise.

So, what are they?

1st Scam: Someone comes to your home claiming to work with the bonding company and saying your need to pay up for one of your family members.

The sheriff's office said it became concerned when residents started to show up at the jail. They later explained that the sheriff's office website shows all approved bail bonding companies.

Plus, deputies will never call and ask for money over the phone to complete the booking process.

2nd Scam: Someone pretending to work for the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office will call you, even using the real name of a current employee, and ask for money relating to an active arrest warrant for not attending jury duty.

The sheriff's office said if you receive one of those calls, please hang up immediately.