BUFORD, Ga. — A 63-year-old who was trying to fend off a robbery suspect Wednesday near Buford was a former Gwinnett County Sheriff's Deputy, police said.

Felix Cosme, of Dacula, was working at an O'Reilly Auto Parts store when the suspect entered the store and demanded the cash drawer, according to authorities.

Cosme allegedly attempted to draw his own gun, however, the suspect fired at him, killing him.

Cosme worked at the sheriff's office as a sergeant from April 2006 until November 2015. He served in jail administration until his retirement.

"Cosme died a hero’s death as he attempted to protect himself and a female co-worker from a violent criminal with no regard for human life," the sheriff's department said in a statement on Facebook.

His next of kin was notified on scene last night.

"Our hearts are heavy this morning at the loss of retired Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Felix Cosme, who was shot and killed last night during an attempted robbery at an auto parts store on Hamilton Mill in Buford, where he was employed," the statement said.

"We extend our thanks to our brothers and sisters with Gwinnett County Police, who are working long hours to locate the suspect(s) responsible for this horrific crime."

In a statement on social media, the police department sent condolences to the sheriff's office.

"Please keep our partners at the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office in your thoughts as they mourn his loss," they said.

The suspect fled the store, got into his vehicle, and was last seen driving towards Interstate 85.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Case Number: 20-002382

Gwinnett Police

