ATLANTA — Police are on the lookout for a suspect toting a rifle who allegedly fired at officers after an accident on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard on Friday afternoon.

The accident happened on the major thoroughfare near the intersection with Shadburn Ferry Road in Gwinnett County. Police said that after the collision, the suspect escaped on foot with a rifle. Gwinnett Police said there are reports that he opened fire on responding officers as they attempted to catch up with him.

Officers also believed he may be heading toward Buford Dam Road. Multiple officers are now searching the area for the suspect and the police helicopter is also searching from the air.

Police haven't released any identifying information about the suspect or any other vehicles involved in the crash. It's also unclear if anyone else was injured.

This is a developing story. 11Alive is working to gather more information. Check back for updates as they become available.

