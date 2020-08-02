DULUTH, Ga. — Gwinnett Police said 20-year-old Jamun El Winslow was found dead in his vehicle just a short distance away from where shots were fired. Now, the search is on for who is responsible for the crime.

Shortly after 10 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to the Shell gas station at 1515 Pleasant Hill Road just outside of Duluth regarding a person being shot. The dispatched officers couldn't find a victim and began searching nearby roads.

That's when they found a silver car stopped in the roadway at 3740 Club Drive. Winslow was inside the vehicle and officers on the scene determined he had died from gunshot wounds. Police believe he may have gotten into an accident, following the shooting.

Gwinnett County Police spokesperson Michele Pihera said the department's homicide unit is still investigating both crime scenes.

Duluth homicide under investigation Gwinnett gas station shooting on Feb. 6, 2020 Gwinnett homicide near Duluth

Anyone who has information to share in this case is asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.

Want more Lawrenceville news? Like us on Facebook.

OTHER GWINNETT COUNTY STORIES:

26 vehicles broken into within 2 hours at hotels, apartment complexes

GBI identifies man shot, killed by officer in Lawrenceville Wendy's confrontation

Combative man with beer inside Lawrenceville Wendy's shot by officer, police say