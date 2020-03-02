GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police say a domestic dispute in the parking lot of a trampoline park has ended with two people shot - one of them a bystander.

Police said that they were called to the parking lot of Get Air Trampoline Park on West Park Place Boulevard on Sunday evening. They arrived to find the two people shot but said that their injuries were not life-threatening.

By roughly 7:30 p.m., crews were already clearing the scene. A spokesperson for Gwinnett Police Department described the incident as "domestic-related" but didn't have any details on what exactly led up to the shooting.

The victims haven't been named by police and it's not clear if police are looking for additional suspects.

West Park Place Boulevard is just off of Stone Mountain Freeway (Hwy. 78) north of the DeKalb-Gwinnett line in an area with commercial businesses, industrial lots and some residential locations.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.

