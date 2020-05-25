Elderly man dies after shooting off Beaver Ruin Road in Gwinnett

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man who was rushed to the hospital after being shot in Gwinnett on Sunday has died. Now, police are in the early stages of a homicide investigation.

Gwinnett Police said that the shooting happened on Brittney Way near Phil Niekro Parkway not far from Norcross around 8:30 p.m. Officers arrived to find an elderly man with a gunshot wound.

Crime scene investigators and homicide detectives were called to the scene to investigate. In the late hours of Sunday night, they were searching for evidence and witnesses. Police haven't released any details on who shot the elderly man or what led up to the violence.

The victim's name is being withheld pending notification of his family.

The area where the shooting happened is a heavily residential section off of Beaver Ruin Road in Gwinnett County.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Gwinnett County Police Department detectives at 770-513-5300 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 (TIPS).