Gwinnett shooting leaves one dead in parking lot, police say

This is a developing story

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett Police are on the scene of a shooting they said has left one person dead in a parking lot.

Details are still very limited, though, Gwinnett Police Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle reports that the victim is male and was apparently shot once.

The scene of the shooting is on Riverside Parkway with police directing media to a location just south of Lawrenceville-Suwanee Highway outside of Lawrenceville. The specific address of the shooting has not yet been released.

No further details on the circumstances of the shooting or details on a possible suspect have been released at this point.