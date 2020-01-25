GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police are investigating a reported shooting that happened on Saturday afternoon at Annistown Road near the Centerville Highway Walmart.

According to investigators, One male had been transported to a local hospital after receiving gunshot wounds in the leg and shoulder. Police said the victim's wounds appeared to be non-life-threatening.

They said that the Gwinnett County Crime Scene Unit was on the scene processing evidence for the investigation.

Police haven't released any details on who the victim and suspect are or what the shooting stemmed from. This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.

