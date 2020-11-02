GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police are investigating a deadly shooting that might have stemmed from a robbery.

Officers said they responded to the 3200 block of Wrenwood Court in Loganville just after 8:15 p.m. Monday.

"When officers arrived they located one victim with at least gunshot wound at the residence," said Cpl. Collin Flynn of Gwinnett Police.

Police said the man was sitting in a car his driveway when he was approached by at least one suspect.

"We believe that this is robbery-related and at some point during the robbery, the victim was shot by the suspect," he added.

The victim was taken to the hospital but died.

Flynn said it's unclear if anything was taken from the victim.

Officers don't have any suspects at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.

OTHER HEADLINES

Sophie Speaks: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Firefighter suspended after decision to try and save woman's life