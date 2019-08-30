GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett Police are investigating a death at an extended-stay hotel outside of Duluth.

According to a statement from the department, officers were called to 3720 Steve Reynolds Blvd., the InTown Suites, on Thursday evening. A spokesperson said that homicide detectives have been called to the scene and several officers already searching for one or more suspects.

The location of the hotel where the crime allegedly happened - or at least where the body was found - is not far from busy I-85.

RELATED: Woman dies chasing hit-and-run driver who crashed into her

Police haven't released details on the victim or the people allegedly responsible for the death. Given that the investigation is still in the early stages, police also haven't released a possible motive in the death.

11Alive has crews heading to the scene to gather more information. Check back for updates as they become available.

MORE HEADLINES

Marietta couple shares warning on toxic algae after dog dies less than an hour after visit to Lake Allatoona

4 dead in apparent triple murder-suicide near Stone Mountain

Marsha Edwards accused of murder-suicide in Atlanta. Who was she?

‘God blessed me with a platform to speak’: Man who saved baby near highway continues to spread generosity years later