LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Police have named a third suspect in connection with two previously missing men found dead in a Gwinnett County storage locker.

Police are now looking for 29-year-old Justin Jamal Davis of Snellville. Davis currently faces two active warrants for conspiracy to commit a crime, though his exact involvement in deaths of 25-year-old Derrick Davion Ruff and Joshua Lee Jackson hasn't been released, police said.

The victims were found at a Lawrenceville-area Extra Space Storage on March 17, 2019. Both Ruff and Jackson were reported missing out of Athens, Georgia in mid-December. They were seen on Dec. 18 around 10 p.m. in a Ford Expedition. That vehicle was eventually found in a neighborhood off of Monfort Road outside of Lawrenceville on Dec. 21.

Months later, FBI agents and dogs specialized with finding cadavers later found the victims who died of apparent gunshot wounds.

The initial investigation led to two people police were looking for, 30-year-old Lesley Chappell Green of Stone Mountain and 32-year-old Robert Maurice Carlisle of Lithonia. Green is already in custody but as of their most recent update, authorities said Carlisle is still on the run. Both face two counts each of concealing the death of another.

Gwinnett County police said the most recent name added to the suspect list, Davis, is also on the run and they don't know where he might be.

Investigators still haven't released a specific link between the suspects, victims and the storage unit where the bodies were found, adding that the renters of the unit have been cooperative.

And while police believe this deadly violence was gang-related, they haven't released anything to suggest the victims themselves were involved in any gang activity.

Police are asking anyone with information about this crime to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 (TIPS).

