A baby that was inside of a home with an armed suspect is now safe and with their mother, according to Gwinnett Police.

The department said they activated the SWAT team to a domestic dispute that involved an armed man inside of a home with the baby.

Police said they are now looking for 20-year-old Jamal Alexander, believed to be on the run. He has active warrants for aggravated assault and simple battery, they said.

Gwinnett County Police Department

It happened at the Capella Apartment Complex off Preston Lake Drive. The dispute was between a man and a woman, authorities said.

According to a tweet by Gwinnett Co. Police, the woman was able to call 911 and escape but the baby was still inside.

"Our top priority is the safety of the child," Gwinnett County Police stated in a tweet.

Negotiators tried to make contact with the male suspect. The suspect has yet to be located, authorities tweeted.

Authorities said residents can leave the gated community, but vehicular traffic is restricted.

"One of our main priorities is keeping the residents of this community safe," Gwinnett County Police said in a tweet.

