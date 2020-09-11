Gwinnett police search for gunman after shooting turns deadly

The Gwinnett County Homicide Unit has been searching the area for witnesses and leads, hoping to uncover more information.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — An early morning shooting on Sunday morning is now a homicide investigation after the victim later died at an area hospital.

Gwinnett County Police said that the shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Treehouse Parkway in the Gwinnett Village area. Police said the victim was the one who called them.

Officers arrived to find the victim and began rendering aid until an ambulance arrived. He was taken to the hospital but later died, leading to a major investigation that lasted throughout the day. Police haven't provided a name or an age but, in their report, suggested he was a male.

Since then, the Gwinnett County Homicide Unit has been searching the area for witnesses and leads hoping to uncover more information as the Crime Scene Unit processes the evidence.

At this point, they don't know the motive for the shooting.