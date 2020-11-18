Habersham County father charged after DUI wreck that killed 5-year-old son

A 34-year-old man is facing multiple charges after a two-vehicle crash that left his son dead on Georgia 385.

CLARKESVILLE, Ga. — The Georgia State Patrol said a 34-year-old Mount Airy father is facing multiple charges following the death of his 5-year-old son after a wreck in Clarkesville on Monday morning.

According to Franka Young with the GSP's Public Information Office, Gregory Thompson was driving a 2016 Toyota Prius south on Georgia Highway 385 at about 9:40 a.m.

Young said that when Thompson drifted across the center of the highway and into oncoming traffic, his Toyota struck a 2015 Honda Accord, that was being driven by a 78-year-old.

According to Young, Thompson's 5-year-old son was killed, and both drivers were hurt in the crash. The drivers were both taken to Habersham Medical for treatment of their injuries.