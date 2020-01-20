MT AIRY, Ga. — A north Georgia sheriff's office has filed multiple charges against a woman after finding a man stabbed and laying on the floor of an Mt. Airy home.

According to the Habersham County Sheriff's Office, 911 dispatch was informed of a possible stabbing in the 300 block of Ben Loudermilk Road. Officers found a man, later identified as 37-year-old Joshua Matthew Canady of Toccoa, lying on the floor of the home.

Deputies attempted to keep him alive until other first responders alive to take over treatment but he died at the scene. Also in the home, deputies found 31-year-old Kayla Maria Parker of Mt. Airy and two children who weren't identified.

An investigation later uncovered more of the details surrounding the incident and, on Sunday, Parker was arrested on charges of murder, aggravated assault, tampering with evidence and two counts of cruelty to children. She has since been taken to the Habersham County Jail as the sheriff's office investigation continues.

Authorities haven't said if there was any connection between Canady and the woman accused of killing him. And, despite the child cruelty charges, it's not clear if the children witnessed the crime.

