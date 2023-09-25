2 arrested in death of 17-year-old in Barnesville, GBI says

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is asking for more tips in the case after agents were asked to assist on Sunday.

LAMAR COUNTY, Ga. — The state's top law enforcement agency is investigating the death of a 17-year-old Barnesville boy. Two teens have been arrested in connection to his death so far.

Barnesville Police asked for the GBI's help after they learned the teen, identified as Hakim Wellmaker, was shot dead. The Lamar County Sheriff's Office 911 center got a call about Wellmaker's shooting death along Matthews Street in Barnesville around 6:45 p.m. By the time deputies and officers arrived, Wellmaker had been shot several times. He died at the hospital, the GBI said.

Two teens are now facing felony murder charges after Wellmaker's death. Investigators said that Wellmaker was driving the people that shot and killed him.

Authorities are still investigating the teen's murder. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Barnesville Police Department at 770-358-1234 or the GBI regional investigative office in Milledgeville at 478-445-4173. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477) or online here.