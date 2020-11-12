Two children found dead in home near Gainesville

A seriously injured 26-year-old woman has been taken to an area hospital for treatment.

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are investigating after two children were found dead and a woman seriously injured in a Hall County home on Friday.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office reports that deputies arrived at a home on Crescent Drive, east of Gainesville, around 2 p.m. where they made contact with the 26-year-old seriously injured woman.

Deputies then found two deceased children, a 5-year-old boy and a 6-year-old girl, inside the home. The identities of the woman and the children haven't been released, though police said the children were siblings.

The woman was taken by Hall County Fire Services for treatment of her injuries.

At this point, investigators are releasing few details regarding the nature of the deaths or how the woman was injured. However, detectives are on the scene investigating and the sheriff's office reports there is no danger to the community at this time. The sheriff's office later added there is no search underway for a suspect.