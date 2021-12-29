Hall County deputies arrest man accused of killing father

Authorities said the son was taken into custody after a traffic stop.

A Gainesville man is facing murder charges after deputies said he killed his father earlier this week.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office said they were called to a building just before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday off Old Cornelia Highway where they found a man dead.

Deputies said Esteban Andrade, 52, was behind the building with signs of blunt force trauma on parts of his body. Authorities are waiting for autopsy results to determine a cause of death.

Investigators said they were able to identify the suspect as his son. Authorities stopped him near White Sulphur Road and took him into custody.