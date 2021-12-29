Hall County deputies arrest man accused of killing father

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's note: The above story references an Amber Alert for a child in Georgia.
A Gainesville man is facing murder charges after deputies said he killed his father earlier this week.
The Hall County Sheriff's Office said they were called to a building just before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday off Old Cornelia Highway where they found a man dead.
Deputies said Esteban Andrade, 52, was behind the building with signs of blunt force trauma on parts of his body. Authorities are waiting for autopsy results to determine a cause of death.
Investigators said they were able to identify the suspect as his son. Authorities stopped him near White Sulphur Road and took him into custody.
The man is facing several charges including malice murder and felony murder. The individual is also facing kidnapping and aggravated assault charges in another incident, according to the sheriff's office.