GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Investigators with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Gainesville man last week during an investigation into the distribution of child pornography.

Mark Jason Wood, 44, of Gainesville, was charged with nine counts of distribution of child sexual abuse material and one count of sexual exploitation of children.

Police said Wood was taken into custody by investigators after they executed a search warrant at his Whitmire Circle home on Aug. 15.

Wood was charged with the exploitation count on the day of his arrest for allegedly being in possession of a video depicting minor children engaged in sexually explicit conduct and acts, police said.

Hall County Sheriff's Office

Investigators obtained an additional arrest warrant for the distribution counts on Aug. 16, when examination of devices seized during the search of Wood’s residence revealed about nine videos of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, they said.

The Sheriff’s Office, in cooperation with the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, detected the criminal activity during an online investigation that began on Aug. 3.

Wood remains in the Hall County Jail without bond.

The case continues to be under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and ICAC Task Force.

