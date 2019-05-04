HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A man has been arrested after authorities said they found a lewd image of a child on his computer.
Authorities charged 60-year-old Nathren Armour with sexual exploitation of children.
The Hall County Sheriff's Office said that between December and January, Armour possessed the inappropriate image of a child under 14 years old on his home computer.
Investigators got a warrant for his arrest Wednesday. He was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Hall County jail.
Deputies said the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip and it was reported to the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
This case is still under investigation.
